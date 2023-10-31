Mets claim relief pitcher Penn Murfee off waivers from Mariners

The Mets have claimed 29-year-old right-handed relief pitcher Penn Murfee off waivers from the Mariners. Murfee made his major league debut in 2022 and had a solid rookie season, started the 2023 season in the Mariners’ bullpen, and underwent Tommy John surgery in June. That ended his season and will likely delay his return to a major league mound until sometime in the middle of the 2024 season.

As a rookie last year, Murfee threw 69.1 innings out of the bullpen with a 2.99 ERA, a 3.10 FIP, a 27.9 percent strikeout rate, and a 6.6 percent walk rate. This year, he managed to put up a 1.29 ERA in 14.0 innings of work despite seeing a staggering 17.2 percent walk rate.

While it’s not the longest track record, there’s certainly enough there with Murfee to understand why the Mets would claim him off waivers for nothing. If the Mets intend to keep him in the organization for next season, he’ll need to occupy a spot on their 40-man roster until he can be placed on the 60-day injured list after the offseason ends.