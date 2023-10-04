Flushing is Burning, Episode 23: Easy come, easy go

The Mets season might have ended, but the fun has only just begun! Grace has a lot to cover this week, starting with Buck Showalter’s dismissal. Where do the Mets go from here, and what is his legacy? Then, on a lighter note, David Stearns is home! Grace sifts through the good and better of Sterns introductory press conference, and where the Mets can go from here.

In the second act, Grace shifts her eye to the baseball community at large. The Orioles are staying Baltimore which is great! But why could Manfred back Baltimore and not Oakland? At what point does years matter in terms of staying put? Then, unfortunately, more major league homophobia courtesy of Hector Neri’s. Maybe? Nothing’s been confirmed, but the vibe certainly seems to be he said something bad! And J-Rod’s mad now!

Finally, Grace asks an important pod question—who do we, as Met fans root for in the playoffs? So many teams have connections with the Mets (and some with Flushing is Burning itself) that it’s hard to figure it out. And, to end the show, Grace has a movie minute in honor of the first week of October.

