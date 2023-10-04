Mets Morning News: Postseason rolls along

Meet the Mets

Both Buck Showalter and Gabe Kapler paid the price for their teams underachieving this season.

One of David Stearns’ first tasks with the Mets will be to build continuity within the front office.

John Harper offered up some bold predictions for the offseason, including who the Mets may sign.

Mark Tramuta is leaving the Mets to join the Blue Jays as a Special Assistant, Player Personnel.

Around the National League East

In an NL East battle, the Phillies topped the Marlins behind a strong pitching performance from Zack Wheeler.

Around Major League Baseball

As the postseason begins, a case for each team and why they can win the World Series.

How the Diamondbacks helped carry their GM through tragedy enroute to the playoffs this season.

Tommy Pham revealed he has been playing through turf toe.

The Twins finally won a postseason game after 18 years!

The Rays played uncharacteristically sloppy and lost Game 1 of the Wild Card series to the Rangers.

The Diamondbacks slugged their way past the Brewers to win Game 1 of their Wild Card series.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Chris McShane ran down a list of teams you should root for this postseason.

David Capobianco looked at some silver linings from a lost Mets season.

A new episode of A Pod of Their Own came out!

Allison McCague recapped the week Mets position players had for the final time this season.

This Date in Mets History

Jerry Manuel and Omar Minaya were both fired by the Mets on this date in 2010.