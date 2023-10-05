Mets Morning News: Buck and Eppler disagreed on Vogelbach, all Wild Card series end in sweeps

Meet the Mets

Buck Showalter and Billy Eppler disagreed on how much playing time Daniel Vogelbach should get as this season went along.

If the Mets are interested in bringing Craig Counsell to Queens to manage the Mets, he’s officially available now.

Abbey Mastracco looks at some potential managerial candidates for the Mets.

Will Sammon of The Athletic takes a look at the Mets’ 40-man roster and which players have job security heading into 2024.

If you were losing sleep over the outcome of the suspended game between the Mets and Marlins, you can rest easy now: The Mets have been awarded the win in that game, officially making them a 75-win team this year.

Rowdey Jordan, who spent time in Brooklyn and Binghamton this year, faced one of his former college teammates in the Arizona Fall League.

Original Met Joe Christopher passed away.

Around the National League East

The Phillies trounced the Marlins by a 7-1 score, advancing to the NLDS and eliminating Miami in the process.

Keeping things within the division, the Phillies are now set for a best-of-five NLDS against the Braves.

Here’s how Max Fried’s availability could affect the Braves’ plans for that series.

With the Marlins having made their first full-season playoff appearance since 2003, here’s how Kim Ng changed the organzation for the better.

And here’s what Skip Schumaker had to say about the Marlins being given the loss in that suspended game in Queens.

Around Major League Baseball

There are no playoff games on the schedule today, as the Diamondbacks swept the Brewers, the Twins swept the Blue Jays, and the Rangers swept the Rays.

Excellent pitching and a big pickoff gave the Twins their first playoff series win in a very long time.

Brewers ownership would like manager Craig Counsell, whose contract is up, to stick around.

Max Scherzer, attempting to make it back on the mound while the Rangers are still alive in the playoffs, threw what he called a real bullpen session for the first time since suffering an injury in September.

The Diamondbacks have extended general manager Mike Hazen through the 2028 season.

Despite the Padres’ underwhelming season, A.J. Preller and Bob Melvin will remain in their roles with the organization next year.

The Padres say they need their stars to play like stars next year, and the team is weighing its options with Juan Soto, who had a great year and is set to hit free agency following the 2024 season.

White Sox reliever Mike Mayers has elected free agency.

Here are the Triple-A All-Stars and award winners.

This Date in Mets History

Edgardo Alfonzo hit a pair of home runs as the Mets beat the Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the NLDS on this date in 1999.