Mets announce Billy Eppler has stepped down as general manger

The Mets have announced that Billy Eppler has stepped down as the organization’s general manager. The news comes just three days after the Mets officially introduced David Stearns as their new—and first ever—president of baseball operations.

Eppler’s tenure as Mets GM was relatively brief, though that hasn’t been uncommon in recent years. Following a near-decade-long run by Sandy Alderson in the role in the 2010s, Brodie Van Wagenen served in that role from 2018 to 2020 under Wilpon ownership. Jared Porter very briefly held the role early in the Steve Cohen era before being fired for sexual harassment in early 2021, and Zack Scott took over for him only to be fired that same year following an arrested for driving under the influence, a case that ultimately saw Scott found not guilty.

Alderson took over for a bit after that, but Eppler was hired shortly after the 2021 season ended. With his resignation today, he came up just a bit shy of hitting the two-year mark.