Mets Morning News: Eppler resigns, Alonso hires Boras

Meet the Mets

Billy Eppler resigned from his role as the Mets’ general manager amid an MLB investigation into improper use of the injured list. The investigation remains open.

Pete Alonso has hired BorasCorp ahead of his potential free agency following next season. Alonso’s hiring of Boras could bode well for the Mets.

Ronald Hernandez, one of the two prospects the Mets got from the Marlins for David Robertson, was named an FCL All-Star.

Anthony DiComo breaks down the Mets’ 2023 season.

Around the National League East

The Nationals are in the midst of a player development staff shakeup.

Around Major League Baseball

Buck Showalter is interested in the Angels’ managerial opening.

Here’s how things look with Craig Counsell from the Brewers’ perspective.

Justin Verlander will start Game 1 of the NLDS for the Astros.

Major League Baseball announced the broadcast schedule for the first four days of the Division Series.

Brad Ausmus is interested in pursuing managerial opportunities.

The Rays’ stadium deal could cost the public nearly twice as much as what officials are saying.

Cuban pitcher Yariel Rodriguez was released by his team in Japan and could apply to play in Major League Baseball in the near future.

Don’t sleep on these Arizona Fall League prospects.

Yeseterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

The Mets beat the Braves to advance to the World Series on this date in 1969.