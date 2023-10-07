Meet the Mets

Additional reporting came out about the investigation into former Mets GM Billy Eppler—including the suggestion that improper usage of the injured list might not be the investigation’s only subject.

The Mets will likely hire a new general manager at some point—but it is not certain when that will be.

While there was initial speculation that Steve Cohen might be a subject of the league’s investigation, subsequent reports suggested that the Mets’ owner is not a target.

Following reports from earlier this week about Pete Alonso’s apparent unhappiness with the Buck Showalter firing and his hiring of Scott Boras as an agent, the Mets’ first baseman clarified his stance through his new agent.

MLB Trade Rumors released its arbitration projections for the Mets.

Around the National League East

The Braves announced that Spencer Strider would start Game 1 of the NLDS and Max Fried would get the call for Game 2.

Johan Rojas established himself as a major piece for the Phillies sooner than most people expected.

2022 Cy Young winner Sandy Alcántara will miss the entire 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The Nationals have hired Danny Haas as their new scouting director.

Around Major League Baseball

The Division Series starts today, and MLB.com wrote about a storyline for each of the four series.

Justin Verlander is preparing for a remarkable tenth postseason appearance.

Major League Baseball announced the finalists for the Hank Aaron Award.

Joey Votto intends to play for at least one more season.

Assistant GM Alex Tamin will be parting ways with the Angels.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets completed a sweep of the Dodgers to move onto the NLCS on this date in 2006.