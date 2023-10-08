Mets Morning News: Billy Eppler’s legacy and Divisional Series scores and notes

Meet the Mets

Billy Eppler’s legacy as Mets GM will be not going all in at the 2022 trade deadline, writes Tim Healey of Newsday.

Though the Brewers have officially been eliminated, Craig Counsell’s contract does not officially expire until October 31, so the Mets will have to wait until then to talk to him.

Around the National League East

The Phillies took Game 1 from the Braves in the NLDS, beating Atlanta 3-0 thanks to strong work from their bullpen and a solo home run from Bryce Harper off Spencer Strider that put the nail in the coffin. One of the Phillies’ runs came on a controversial catcher’s interference call that resulted in Braves fans throwing beers on the field.

Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright will undergo shoulder surgery and will miss the entire 2024 season.

Around Major League Baseball

Orioles fans packed Camden Yards for Baltimore’s first postseason appearance since 2016, but they fell to the Rangers 3-2 in Game 1 of the ALDS. Rookies Josh Jung and Evan Carter powered the Rangers’ offense and the Orioles failed to cash in on an eighth inning rally against Aroldis Chapman.

Max Scherzer is not on the Rangers’ ALDS roster. He will continue to rehab in hopes of being activated later in the postseason, should the Rangers advance.

The defending World Series Champion Astros defeated the Twins 6-4 in Game 1 of the ALDS yesterday. Justin Verlander pitched six scoreless innings, José Altuve hit a leadoff homer, and Yordan Alvarez went deep twice in the victory for Houston.

The Diamondbacks stunned the Dodgers, winning Game 1 of the NLDS by a score of 11-2. Clayton Kershaw didn’t make it out of the first inning, retiring only one hitter and getting charged with six runs.

Former MLB pitcher Jim Poole has passed away at the age of 57 after a battle with ALS.

This Date in Mets History

Bobby Jones tossed a complete game, one-hit shutout in the Mets’ 4-0 victory over the Giants in Game 4 of the 2000 NLDS.