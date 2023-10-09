From Complex To Queens, Episode 245: Mets Minor League Hitter of the Year

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, Home Run Applesauce’s podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

Lukas, Ken, and Thomas discuss 2023 relief pitchers in Promote, Extend, Trade.

Following that, they discuss the front office changes the Mets have been making and how those additions and subtractions will impact the minor league system.

After that, Steve, Lukas, Ken and Thomas discuss their Mets Minor League Hitter of the Year as well as the guys who won the consolation prizes.

