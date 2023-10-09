Mets Morning News: Divided

Meet the Mets

Former Mets minor leaguer Jaison Vilera Carrasco was diagnosed with choriocarcinoma which has spread to several parts of his body. A GoFundMe was set up to help Jaison and his family with all the expenses.

It was fifty years ago yesterday that Bud Harrelson and Pete Rose had their famous fight on the Shea Stadium infield.

Around the National League East

With a blister issue hopefully behind him, Max Fried will take the mound today as the world champion ace for the Braves on his home mound.

For Trea Turner, stealing bases is so easy that being caught almost isn’t a risk anymore.

Around Major League Baseball

Both sides were battered, but Texas struck first and more often in an 11-8 win over the Orioles. The series continues Tuesday in Texas with the Rangers needing only one more win to reach the ALCS.

In Texas’ win, Corey Seager became the first player in the history of the baseball postseason to draw five walks in a single game.

Up against the wall, it would be easy to count the Orioles out against the powerhouse of Texas, but maybe you shouldn’t jump to that conclusion so quickly.

Former future Met Carlos Correa moved into third place on the all time postseason RBI list in the Twins’ series-tying 6-2 win over Framber Valdez and the Astros.

With a 1-0 advantage in the series, the Diamondbacks’ ace Zac Gallen is playing easy and carefree, essentially with house money.

Before he was hitting home runs all over the 2023 postseason, Royce Lewis took the long journey from being the number one overall pick by the Twins.

This Date in Mets History

On this date last year, the Mets uh. Well, they uh. You know what, it’s better I don’t say.