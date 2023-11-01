Mets Morning News: Rangers one win away from World Series title

Meet the Mets

The first acquisition of the David Stearns era is here, as the Mets picked up Penn Murfee off waivers.

Steve Cohen is refinancing Citi Field’s debt, which will save the Mets a fortune in the long run.

Jett Williams told his agent he plans to be in the big leagues next season.

Around the National League East

The Marlins outrighted three players to Triple-A.

Frank Howard, who spent 7 seasons with the Washington Senators, passed away.

Around Major League Baseball

The Rangers slugged their way past the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night and are now one win away from winning their first ever World Series.

Their back-to-back five-run innings in the World Series is unprecedented.

Max Scherzer described the level of pain he was experiencing as “agony” after leaving his start early due to back pain.

Scherzer, as well as Adolis Garcia, were replaced on the World Series roster ahead of Game 4.

Phil Nevin and Eric Chavez are among the external candidates for the Padres managerial job.

With the offseason set to begin soon, it comes with a long list of players who are candidates to be non-tendered.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets parted ways with Gary Gentry on this date in 1972.