Mets Morning News: Francisco Lindor wins Silver Slugger

Meet the Mets

Francisco Lindor won the National League Silver Slugger award at shortstop.

David Stearns says that he’s always had a good relationship with Scott Boras.

Keith Hernandez thinks the Mets have to retain Pete Alonso and compared his prodigious power to that of Harmon Killebrew.

Here’s how Stearns sees Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio with the Mets’ third base job currently up for grabs.

Mauricio will play some third base in the Dominican Winter League.

Stearns also talked about what the Mets need when it comes to starting pitching.

If you missed it earlier this week, Greg Prince wrote a great piece, as per usual, about the Mets’ hiring of Carlos Mendoza.

Around the National League East

Three Braves players also won Silver Slugger awards.

Around Major League Baseball

FanGraphs’ list of baseball’s top fifty free agents, which includes their crowdsourced estimates of what those players will earn in free agency, is up.

Shohei Ohtani is donating baseball gloves to every elementary school in Japan.

Here are the rest of the Silver Slugger winners.

The Brewers are reportedly open to trading some of their top stars.

Trevor Bauer’s agents are trying to get him an MLB contract.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

November 10 has been a bit of a quiet day for the Mets.