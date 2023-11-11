Meet the Mets

MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo offered some takeaways from the GM meetings this week.

The Mets have made it clear they want to keep Pete Alonso, but he will undoubtedly be looking for a big payday.

The Mets are widely expected to be in the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes, but the crosstown Yankees will also be strong competitors.

Minor league infielder José Peroza has re-signed with the Mets after spending the 2023 season moving between three levels of the team’s minor league system.

Around the National League East

Bryce Harper still has some growing to do at first base now that the Phillies have decided that would be his full-time position moving forward.

Baseball America provided their rankings for the top Marlins prospects entering 2024.

The Nationals announced their new coaching staff, which includes Baby Shark enthusiast Gerardo Parra as first base coach and former Met Miguel Cairo as bench coach.

Around Major League Baseball

Many around baseball believe that Juan Soto will be playing for a new team by the time the 2024 season rolls around.

Fernando Tatis Jr. and former Met Andrés Giménez were named the Platinum Glove winners for the 2023 season.

FanGraphs examined the Hall of Fame candidacy of Jim Leyland.

The Guardians are beginning to fill out their coaching staff under new manager Stephen Vogt, with Craig Albernaz coming on as major league field coordinator.

Future Met (please?) Yoshinobu Yamamoto won his third consecutive Golden Glove award for pitchers.

This Date in Mets History

Pete Alonso became the sixth Met to win Rookie of the Year on this date in 2019.