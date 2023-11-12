Mets Afternoon News: “No realistic chance”

Meet the Mets

According to reporting from Bob Nightengale, Craig Counsell was “never, ever” going to take the Mets’ managerial job.

Nightengale also reports that the Mets believe they have “no realistic chance” to land Shohei Ohtani and are focusing their efforts on trying to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Tim Healey of Newsday spoke to Kevin Parada about his first full professional season.

Around the National League East

In Baseball America’s latest rankings, Andrew Painter remains the Phillies’ top prospect.

“I think change is good,” Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo said at the general managers meetings this week, as the nationals revamp their front office amidst their rebuild.

“They haven’t talked to me about an extension, but if they do, I’m available,” Luis Arraez said to Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extrabase. “I love Miami, I love my teammates. I feel at home when I play with those guys.”

Around Major League Baseball

A new metric that tracks how well pitchers control the running game is now available on Baseball Savant.

Eric Young Sr. and Ryan Goins are planning to join Ron Washington on the Angels’ coaching staff.

Yokohama Bay Stars All-Star Shota Imanaga is expected to be posted tomorrow.

Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com published his bold offseason predictions, including an unexpected landing spot for Shohei Ohtani.

The Astros are close to completing their managerial search, according to reports, and have announced a press conference for 11:00am tomorrow.

This Date in Mets History

Tom Seaver won his third Cy Young Award on this date in 1975.