Mets Morning News: Mendozaday

Meet the Mets

The hiring of Carlos Mendoza as Mets manager will probably be officially announced at some point today with the press conference for the move coming tomorrow.

Before Mendoza puts on the blue and orange jersey, Reggie Jackson took to Twitter to give the hire his seal of approval.

Award week kicks off tonight with the announcement of the 2023 Rookies of the Year, the NL version of which could potentially go to Kodai Senga.

Around the National League East

It’s safe to say that Jean Segura, Miami Marlin didn’t exactly work out as anyone involved would’ve liked.

Jesse Chavez’s 2023 featured him being annoyingly good as long as he stayed on the field for the Braves.

Around Major League Baseball

Looking at a list of free agents is nice, but it’s only human nature to want to want to put them into neatly organized tiers.

The Angels are reportedly interested in the services of free agent Tim Anderson for their second base hole.

The Chicago Cubs are apparently Looking Strongly at Philly lifer Rhys Hoskins to man first base for them.

Following years of being Managerial Candidate, Joe Espada will finally be Major League Manager starting in 2024 with the Astros.

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday to Mets Infield Legends Asdrubal Cabrera and Brett Baty.