Mets Morning News: Mets set to introduce Mendoza as next manager

The Mets officially named Carlos Mendoza as the 24th manager in franchise history.

The team will introduce Mendoza as their skipper at a press conference today at Noon. You can watch it on SNY or stream it on SNY’s social media channels.

Will Sammon provided some tales of the team’s new skipper.

Tim Healey pondered five questions ahead of Mendoza’s introductory press conference.

The Mets have plenty of questions to answer as they begin a new era with their new skipper.

Kodai Senga finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting, with 22 second-place votes and five third-place votes.

Mets pitcher David Peterson is a ‘cheat code’ against MLB’s new rules, writes Jimmy Hascup.

For at least one weekend, Dominican Winter League games between Tigres del Licey and the Águilas Cibaeñas at Citi Field brought back the pure joy of baseball.

Around the National League East

Shohei Ohtani is reportedly ‘very intrigued’ by joining the Braves. Ohtani could also be open to a short-term deal.

Atlanta is interested in Aaron Nola, as are the Cardinals. This is not surprising, since the Braves are looking to add a top starting pitcher via free agency.

The Phillies will look to reshape their bullpen as they look to jump back into contention in 2024.

As such, Philadelphia, along with the defending World Series champions, have emerged as strong contenders for Josh Hader’s services.

Pat Burrell, former Phillies star and Mets tormentor, discussed his new job as hitting coach for the Giants.

The Marlins officially introduced Peter Bendix as their new President of Baseball Operations. Bendix called Miami a ‘perfect fit’.

Around Major League Baseball

Corbin Carroll of the Diamondbacks and Gunnar Henderson of the Orioles were unanimously selected as NL and AL Rookie of the Year, respectively.

The MLB.com staff presented a case for each of the Manager of the Year award finalists.

Matt Kelly ranked every Rookie of the Year winner.

Tim Britton explored how each of the 30 MLB teams want to improve this winter.

Mark Feinsand broke down all free agents into five tiers.

Feinsand also outlined five moves to make the Yankees a playoff team again in 2024.

The World Series champion Rangers will kick off the ESPN Sunday Night Baseball schedule against Craig Counsell and the Cubs.

The Brewers are expected to promote bench coach Pat Murphy to manager,

The Blue Jays have hired DeMarlo Hale as Associate Manager.

James Rowson has joined the Yankees as their hitting coach.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

David Capobianco reviewed Tommy Pham’s 2023 season for the Mets.

Steve Sypa brought us an update from Week 5 of the Arizona Fall League.

Happy 250th episode to the From Complex to Queens crew!

This Date in Mets History

Happy 45th birthday Xavier Nady!