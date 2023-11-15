Mets Morning News: Mendoza introduced as manager of Mets

Meet the Mets

Carlos Mendoza was introduced as the next manager of the Mets on Tuesday afternoon.

In his press conference, Mendoza mentioned the possibility of bringing on Willie Randolph as his bench coach, stating the influence Randolph has had on his career.

David Lennon writes that Mendoza’s history with the Yankees is different from that of Randolph’s at the time of his hiring as Mets manager.

Mendoza also said Jeremy Hefner will be coming back as pitching coach. And he and Stearns will reportedly work together on filling out the rest of the coaching staff.

Will Sammon writes about some takeaways from Mendoza’s introduction.

Mendoza was playing catch with his son when he got the news that he had gotten the job as the Mets’ new manager.

Around the National League East

Marlins manager Skip Schumaker was named National League Manager of the Year.

The Nationals designated Dom Smith for assignment.

The Phillies acquired two minor leaguers in exchange for Oliver Dunn.

Around Major League Baseball

Peter Seidler, owner of the Padres, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 63. Commissioner Rob Manfred issued a statement on Seidler’s passing.

Alden Gonzalez writes Seidler changed baseball in San Diego forever.

Seven players declined qualifying offers: Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman, Sonny Gray, Josh Hader, Aaron Nola, Shohei Ohtani, and Blake Snell.

The Yankees are one of the most active teams right now on the starting pitching market.

Giancarlo Stanton’s agent responded to Brian Cashman’s comments on how Stanton always seems to be hurt.

The Athletics’ move to Las Vegas is expected to be approved by MLB some time this week.

The Guardians designated Cal Quantrill for assignment.

Three US Senators sent a letter to Rob Manfred asking if a new Florida law could put minor league players at risk of making a living wage.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde took home the AL Manager of the Year award.

This Date in Mets History

Darryl Strawberry finished second in the MVP voting to Kirk Gibson on this date in 1988.