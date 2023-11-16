Mets Morning News: Kodai Senga comes in seventh in Cy Young voting

Meet the Mets

Kodai Senga received three third place votes and three fourth place votes in the Cy Young balloting which placed him seventh for the award.

Senga has also reportedly expressed his desire to have Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto as his teammate.

The organization has serious interest in Yamamoto but they are in competition with their crosstown rivals to land the talented righty.

While hunting for starting pitching, perhaps a former Yankee could help the rotation after a down year.

Brooks Raley is one of the few with a guaranteed spot in the bullpen and he owes his success to leaning heavily into analytics.

When being introduced as the Mets new manager, Carlos Mendoza got emotional when talking about his family which was due in part to his wife giving up her career so he could chase his baseball dreams.

Around the National League East

Braves starter Spencer Strider came in fourth in the Cy Young voting with Blake Snell taking home the award.

Marlins hitting coach Brant Brown is reportedly heading west to sign with the Mariners.

The Phillies are reportedly showing interest in reliever Josh Hader.

Around Major League Baseball

Gerrit Cole was unanimously voted as the American League Cy Young award winner while Blake Snell secured 28 first place votes to take home the award in the National League.

Now that the Rangers have broken their World Series drought, there are quite a few other teams that need to break theirs.

The Dodgers are yet another team that are interested in signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

With the pitch clock successfully reducing the time of games, MLB is now considering shortening the pitch clock even further.

