Mets Morning News: Major League Baseball and its owners officially abandon Oakland

Meet the Mets

Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso received some down-ballot MVP votes.

Greg Prince writes about the feeling of listening to and watching new Mets leadership talk about a team that’s so very familiar to all of us.

Around the National League East

The Braves sent Mike Soroka and three other players to the White Sox in exchange for Aaron Bummer.

Ronald Acuña Jr. won the National League MVP award in a unanimous vote.

Around Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball owners voted unanimously to approve the A’s move to Las Vegas. With a gap between the expiration of their lease in Oakland and the start of their tenure in Vegas, they’re expected to play their home games in a variety of parks—including that of their Triple-A affiliate—for a couple of seasons.

The move is all about money, writes Tim Keown.

John Fisher wrote a letter to A’s fans.

It’s a dark day for those fans.

Shohei Ohtani won the American League MVP award in a unanimous vote.

The Cubs are interested in signing Ohtani and think Christopher Morel could be the centerpiece of a trade for Pete Alonso.

Ohtani’s dog is the real MVP.

The Reds are discussing a Jonathan India trade.

MLB canceled its attempt at having some regular season games in Paris in 2025.

The Padres have an interim control person in place following the passing of Peter Seidler.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

We took a look at the list of players who could be non-tendered by the Mets and the left-handed pitchers who were released from the team’s minor league system this year.

This Date in Mets History

November 17 was the late Tom Seaver’s birthday.