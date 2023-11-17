Mets to non-tender Daniel Vogelbach

The Mets have decided to non-tender left-handed-hitting designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach, per Mike Puma of the Post. The move doesn’t come as all that much of a surprise, as Vogelbach seemed like one of the Mets’ most likely players to be non-tendered today.

This season, 30-year-old hit .233/.339/.404 with 13 home runs and a 109 wRC+ in 319 plate appearances. That was markedly worse than the .255/.393/.436 line and 143 wRC+ that Vogelbach put up for the Mets after they traded for him during the 2022 season.

With David Stearns and Carlos Mendoza having recently mentioned a desire for the team to get more athletic and versatile, it makes sense that a one-dimensional player like Vogelbach would be let go. It’s entirely possible that he’ll bounce back next year, but with a 110 wRC+ over the course of his major league career, it’s tough to pencil him in as the left-handed half of a DH platoon given the state of the game heading into the 2024 season.