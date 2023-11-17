Mets non-tender Guillorme, Vogelbach, Brigham, Coonrod, and Gott, sign Stewart to one-yer deal

The Mets announced this evening that they have non-tendered Luis Guillorme, Daniel Vogelbach, Jeff Brigham, Sam Coonrod, and Trevor Gott. All of the Mets’ other arbitration-eligible players will be tendered contracts.

The team also announced that it agreed to terms with DJ Stewart on a one-year contract. Stewart would have been eligible for arbitration for the 2024 season.

Collectively, the moves are somewhat of a surprise, as the Mets’ 40-man roster already had a good amount of space on it and none of the players who were non-tendered were likely to make significant money by major league standards.

Know for his excellent work with the glove, Guillorme hit slightly better than league average in 2021 and 2022, posting a cumulative 102 wRC+ in 491 plate appearances across those seasons. This year, he was limited by injury and made just 120 plate appearances at the major league level with a 70 wRC+.

Vogelbach’s non-tender was the only one of the group that got reported slightly earlier in the evening.

Brigham joined the Mets in a trade before the 2023 season began but pitched poorly in the big leagues this year. Coonrod didn’t pitch all that much in the majors or minors, but when he did, he struggled, too. And Gott, for whom the Mets traded in early July, pitched poorly following a trade that remains rather bizarre.

As for Stewart, the 29-year-old had a very good stretch with the Mets in the second half. He hit .244/.333/.506 with 11 home runs and a 130 wRC+ in 185 plate appearances after spending the majority of the season in the minors.