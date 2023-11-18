Meet the Mets

The Mets made decisions on which arbitration eligible players to tender and non-tender, saying goodbye to five players—including Daniel Vogelbach and Luis Guillorme—while agreeing to a one-year deal with DJ Stewart.

Two more Mets coaches will be returning next year, with Eric Chavez and Jeremy Barnes serving as co-hitting coaches.

While nobody knows where Shohei Ohtani will ultimately sign, there are a number of reasons to think the Mets make a lot of sense for him.

Francisco Alvarez expressed excitement about fellow Venezuelan Carlos Mendoza being named Mets manager.

Pete Alonso is likely looking to exceed the amounts that other top first baseman have signed for in recent years.

Around the National League East

The Braves made two separate trades with the Royals, sending Nick Anderson and Kyle Wright to Kansas City while acquiring cash considerations and pitcher Jackson Kowar in return.

The Marlins made a move with their Florida counterparts, acquiring Vidal Bruján and Calvin Faucher from the Rays in exchange for three players.

Atlanta non-tendered seven players ahead of last night’s deadline, more than any other team in the league.

The Phillies agreed to contracts with Garrett Stubbs, Jake Cave, and Dylan Covey while non-tendering Josh Fleming.

Jacob Stallings and Garrett Hampson were non-tendered by the Marlins.

The Nationals tendered contracts to all four of their eligible players.

Around Major League Baseball

A large number of players became free agents yesterday after being non-tendered by their respective teams.

MLB.com ranked the ten most interesting players who were non-tendered yesterday.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is expected to officially be posted on Monday.

The Mariners and Red Sox swung a trade yesterday, with infielder Luis Urías heading to Seattle in exchange for right-handed reliever Isaiah Campbell.

The Padres and Guardians did a swap of relievers, as Scott Barlow is heading to Cleveland and Enyel De Los Santos is going to San Diego.

After being designated for assignment earlier this week, Cal Quantrill has been dealt to the Rockies.

The Yankees sent Jake Bauers to the Brewers, getting back two minor league outfielders in return.

The rule changes last year had a massive impact on the game.

Marcus Semien was named the MLBPAA Heart and Hustle Award winner.

The Arizona Fall League class of 2023 includes a number of impressive prospects.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

Dwight Gooden became the second Mets pitcher to win a Cy Young award on this date in 1985.