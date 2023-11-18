Mets hire two new front office members

The Mets are hiring two new people in their front office: Kris Gross and Andy Green. Gross will be the Mets’ vice president of scouting, per Chandler Rome of the Athletic, and Green will be working in a senior role in player development, per Joel Sherman.

The hires follow the Mets’ hiring of Carlos Mendoza as their new manager and the team’s decision to non-tender five players yesterday and trims its 40-man roster to just 27 players.

Gross spent a little more than a decade with the Astros, having been with the organization since 2012 and run the team’s draft operation since 2019.

Green most recently served as the Cubs’ bench coach but has managerial experience, having been the Padres’ manager from 2016 through 2019. And back in 2009, Green made five plate appearances as a player for the Mets following major league stints with the Diamondbacks in 2004, 2005, and 2006. He’s expected to be in charge of player development in his new role with the Mets.