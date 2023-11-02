Mets Morning News: Let the offseason begin

Meet the Mets

The Mets interviewed two more managerial candidates in Carlos Mendoza and Andy Green.

With Pete Alonso’s free agency looming, his new agent expects a huge payday for the slugger.

Now that the offseason is officially here the Mets will have quite a few decisions to make for next year’s roster.

Around the National League East

The Orioles claimed outfielder Sam Hilliard off waivers from the Braves.

Could Marlins manager Skip Schumaker head west for the vacant Angels position?

Jake Cave did not have a very good season for the Phillies.

Around Major League Baseball

The Rangers took down the Diamondbacks to win their first title in franchise history.

Rangers shortstop Corey Seager won his second World Series MVP.

Jacob deGrom wanted to support his teammates from the sidelines while also playing pranks that really aren’t that funny.

Towards the end of the season the Padres took out a loan of $50 million to address some short-term cash flow issues.

Major League Baseball eliminated standardized contracts for coaches, managers, and scouts which could be an effort by the league to distance itself from employment lawsuits.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

World Series champion Max Scherzer had an uneven year with the Mets.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1976, three Mets pitchers received votes for the Cy Young but none of them took home the award.