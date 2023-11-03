Mets Morning News: Counsell interviews, Narváez picks up option, Mets outright several players

Meet the Mets

Craig Counsell had his in-person interview with the Mets yesterday for their vacant managerial gig.

The Mets are down to just a few candidates and should make their managerial hiring within the next week.

Carlos Mendoza remains a contender for the Mets’ managerial job.

Omar Narváez has exercised his $7 million 2024 player option with the Mets, which is not surprising given his struggles at the plate and limited playing during the 2023 season.

The Mets placed several players on outright waivers: Peyton Battenfield, John Curtiss, Elieser Hernández, Bryce Montes de Oca, Denyi Reyes, and Tim Locastro.

Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor are Silver Slugger nominees, and the winners of those awards will be announced on November 9.

Bill Ladson looks back at Ray Knight’s impact on the Mets’ 1986 championship.

The Mets have hired former NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell as Senior Vice President, Security and Guest Experience.

Around the National League East

Jorge Soler has declined his $13 million player option with the Marlins and will be available in free agency in just a few days.

A fan has sued Soler and the Braves, the team he was playing for at the time, for allegedly being hit in the eye and injured by a ball that Soler threw into the stands.

Around Major League Baseball

If you’re hoping to see the Mets bring back Seth Lugo as a starting pitcher, that is at least a possibility now that he’s declined his player option for 2024.

Soon-to-be free agent Yoshinobu Yamamoto is scheduled to pitch Game 6 of the Japan Series tomorrow.

Nelson Cruz is retiring.

The Ragers are having their World Series parade today.

Here’s a list of the top players who are now free agents.

And here’s Keith Law’s list of baseball’s top 50 free agents.

The White Sox hired Paul Janish as their director of player development.

The Yankees outrighted Domingo German and several other players.

The Dodgers and Max Muncy have agreed to terms on a new two-year deal.

Buster Olney writes that Bruce Bochy might be the greatest manager ever.

The Athletic takes a shot at guessing the earnings of the top free agents.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1973, Bud Harrelson was informed that he’d been slapped with a $250 fine for his fight with Pete Rose roughly a month earlier.