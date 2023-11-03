Mets to pick up Brooks Raley’s option for 2024 season

The Mets plan to pick up their team option on left-handed relief pitcher Brooks Raley for the 2024 season, according to Jon Heyman. That option will pay Raley a salary of $6.5 million next year.

Last December, the Mets got Raley from the Rays in a trade, and Christian Romo’s piece about Raley going into the 2023 season is well worth a read. On the field, Raley was good out of the Mets’ bullpen this year, as he had a 2.80 ERA with a 3.68 FIP in 54.2 innings of work.

The Mets’ bullpen was never going to be the same after Edwin Díaz suffered a season-ending injury during the World Baseball Classic back in March, but looking ahead, Raley should continue to be a useful part of the team’s bullpen. The Mets will need to make several other additions to fill out the eight-man bullpen if they have any intention of contending for a playoff spot next year, but penciling Raley in to one of those roster spots is a reasonable baseball decision.