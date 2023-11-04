Meet the Mets

After a productive first season in New York, the Mets have picked up Brooks Raley’s $6.5 million team option for the 2024 season.

While the Mets were hoping to lure Dan Kantrovitz into their front office, the Cubs vice president of scouting will be staying in Chicago.

Around the National League East

The Phillies announced that they have declined Scott Kingery’s 2024 option.

The shake-up in the Nationals front office continues, as Washington has promoted Eddie Longosz to serve as the team’s Vice President and Assistant General Manager of Player Development and Administration.

Around Major League Baseball

Clayton Kershaw announced that he has undergone shoulder surgery, but the future Hall of Famer still hopes to pitch at some point in 2024.

Cody Bellinger did what everyone expected him to do and declined his mutual option with the Cubs to become one of the better position players on the open market.

The Dodgers declined their 2024 option on Lance Lynn, making the veteran starter a free agent.

Good Dude Liam Hendricks and Bad Dude Mike Clevinger will both be free agents after the former’s team option was declined by the White Sox and the latter declined his player option with Chicago.

All these years later and Justin Turner is still kicking, as the former Met declined his 2024 option with the Red Sox to hit the open market.

Cuban reliever Yariel Rodríguez has been declared a free agent and is now free to sign with any major league team.

Former Mets Aaron Loup and Eduardo Escobar are both free agents after the Angels declined team options on both players.

The rosters for the Arizona Fall League All-Star game were announced.

This Date in Mets History

Willie Randolph was introduced at the 18th manager in Mets history on this date in 2004.