Mets Morning News: Opt-outs and Options

Meet the Mets

With the Rangers now having won a World Series, there are now only seven teams in baseball with longer World Series droughts than the Mets.

Around the National League East

The Phillies declined Scott Kingery’s $13 million option.

Josh Bell has exercised his $16.5 million player option to stay with the Marlins in 2024.

Around Major League Baseball

MLB Trade Rumors published its offseason outlook for the World Series champion Texas Rangers.

The Rangers will retain at least two of the players from their championship squad, with Andrew Heaney exercising his $13 million option for next year and the club exercising their option on reliever José Leclerc.

The Reds declined Joey Votto’s 2024 club option.

The White Sox declined Tim Anderson’s club option for 2024.

The Padres declined the two-year, $32 million option for Michael Wacha.

Speaking of the Padres, their Triple-A affiliate in El Paso is hiring assistant farm director Mike Daly, who has no previous coaching experience, to take over as the next manager of the team.

Rather than picking up his option for 2024, the Brewers traded former Met Mark Canha to the Tigers for minor league pitcher Blake Holub.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched nine one-run innings to force a Game 7 in the Japan Series.

Marcus Stroman opted out of his contract with the Cubs with one year and $21 million remaining. He will now be a free agent this offseason.

Eduardo Rodríguez opted out of his contract with the Tigers with three years and $49 million remaining. He will now also be a free agent.

The 2024 draft lottery odds are now finalized. The Mets have a 4.3% chance to pick first overall.

Right-handed reliever Hector Neris declined his player option with the Astros.

Thanks to the pitch clock, the World Series featured more action in less time in 2023, writes Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1990, Darryl Strawberry left the Mets in free agency.