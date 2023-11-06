Mets Morning News: Special Counsell

Meet the Mets

Craig Counsell is said to be close to making a decision as to what team he will be managing in 2024 and beyond.

The Mets are reportedly howling like a wolf and hitting themselves on the head with a hammer whenever they catch a glimpse of Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

At some point the Mets had permission to interview A’s manager Mark Kotsay for their spot, but he is no longer among those being considered.

In MLB dot com’s ranking of the top 25 free agents, the Mets are tied to four of them, including the top two.

Around the National League East

The Braves are expected to decline the option of 2021 NLCS MVP Eddie Rosario.

Miami is expected to decline Johnny Cueto’s $10.5M option for 2024 after a disappointing and injury-filled season.

In bigger news, Miami has hired Tampa Bay Rays general manager Peter Bendix to be their new president of baseball operations.

Around Major League Baseball

Free from the curse of Colonel Sanders, the Hanshin Tigers won their first Japan Series since 1985.

Major League Baseball announced yet another Metless list of Gold Glove winners.

With Shohei Ohtani officially a free agent, he’s definitely signing with one of Major League Baseball’s 30 teams. That much is for sure.

As his Cincinnati playing career came to an end, Joey Votto recorded and released a video saying goodbye to the only city and fanbase he’s ever known.

The Dodgers will not be picking up Joe Kelly’s $9.5M option and instead will pay him $1M to go away.

Following Marcus Stroman’s opt out, the Cubs will be picking up Kyle Hendricks’ $16.5M option for his 11th year in Chicago.

Sean Manaea opted out of the one year and $12.5M remaining on his contract with the Giants.

Old Friend Buck Showalter has interviewed for the vacant Angels managerial position and is among the finalists for the job.

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday to Mets legends Jim Gosger, John Candelaria, and Bubba Trammell.