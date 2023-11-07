Mets Morning News: Carlos Mendoza answers the call

Meet the Mets

The Mets will reportedly hire Carlos Mendoza as their next manager. Mendoza’s contract is for three years and worth $4.5 million, with a fourth-year option.

He will be the fifth manager hired by the organization in six years.

New York is hoping for better luck with another first-time skipper.

John Harper views hiring another first-year manager as a risk and couldn’t help feeling let down.

Jon Heyman echoed this being a risky hire and thinks the Mets had better options among rookie managers, though former Mets GM Zack Scott disagreed with Heyman’s take.

The club is expected to seek an experienced bench coach for the inexperienced Mendoza. That could lead them to look at Phil Nevin or Gabe Kapler.

Kodai Senga was named a finalist for the National League Rookie of the Year Award. He is up against Corbin Carroll of the Diamondbacks and James Outman of the Dodgers.

Jon Morosi expects the Mets to look into Pete Alonso’s trade value during the General Managers Meetings and believes it’s about a “50/50” shot that he gets traded.

Adam Ottavino has declined his player option of $6.75 million and will become a free agent.

Ottavino tried to restructure his deal to stay with the Mets, but the club did not bite.

A lot of uncertainty led to Ottavino making this decision.

The Mets officially announced that they have exercised the club option on reliever Brooks Raley.

Tim Locastro, John Curtiss, Elieser Hernández, and Denyi Reyes have elected free agency.

The Mets have claimed Zack Short off waivers.

Now through November 13, you can vote for Brandon Nimmo for the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association Heart and Hustle Award.

Bryce Montes de Oca has cleared waivers and will remain in the organization.

Around the National League East

The Braves have exercised their $20 million option on Charlie Morton. Atlanta declined options on Eddie Rosario, Kirby Yates, and Brad Hand.

The Phillies have extended a Qualifying Offer to Aaron Nola, but not to Rhys Hoskins.

The Nationals are moving up start times for most weeknight games from 7:05pm to 6:45pm. Maybe the Mets will be smart and follow suit.

Around Major League Baseball

In a surprising turn of events, Craig Counsell has left the Brewers to manage the Cubs. Counsell’s deal is five years and will pay him north of $40 million, making it the most expensive managerial hire in major league history.

Chicago’s offer was significantly higher than what the Mets were offering Counsell.

The Guardians have hired Stephen Vogt as their next manager.

The Diamondbacks have extended manager Torey Lovullo through the 2026 season.

Emma Baccellieri and Stephanie Apstein tried to make sense of the wild managerial carousel.

The Yankees are looking at Tigers assistant hitting coach James Rowson to be their hitting coach.

Gerrit Cole is a Cy Young finalist for the third time, and he hopes the third time’s the charm.

The Athletic shared their list of the top 40 free agents this offseason.

The MLB Trade Rumors staff put together their list of top 50 free agents, along with predictions.

Anthony Castrovince detailed the ongoing search through history to give Negro Leaguers their due.

Michael Conforto has opted in to his contract with the Giants. The ex-Met will earn $18 million in 2024.

Drew Smyly will return to the Cubs in 2024.

The Blue Jays have picked up the two-year option on Chad Green, which covers 2024 and 2025.

Javier Báez declined to exercise his opt-out clause. He will earn $98 million over the next four years with Detroit.

Jeff Passan compiled a full list of players who received a Qualifying Offer.

Unsurprisingly, the Angels extended a Qualifying Offer to Shohei Ohtani.

The Padres have extended Qualifying Offers to Blake Snell and Josh Hader.

Two possible Mets free agent targets, Teoscar Hernández and Jorge Soler, did not receive Qualifying Offers.

The Mariners have traded Tatem Levins to the Rays in exchange for Blake Hunt.

Ichiro broke a math class window with a 426-ft homer.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Steve Sypa brought us an update from Week 5 of the Arizona Fall League.

The crew discussed the best corner infielders in the team’s farm system this year in Episode 249 of From Complex to Queens.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets signed Rick Reed on this date in 1995.