Adam Ottavino declines player option with Mets for 2024

While the biggest Mets news yesterday was the hiring of Carlos Mendoza as the team’s new manager, Adam Ottavino made some news himself by declining his player option with the Mets for the 2024 season. The soon-to-be 38-year-old would have earned $6.75 million next year if he had picked up the option.

Ottavino made his name as a member of the Rockies and spent seven seasons in Colorado. He pitched for the Yankees in 2019 and 2020, the Red Sox in 2021, and was with the Mets for the past two seasons. While a return to the Mets’ bullpen next year isn’t impossible, it doesn’t seem incredibly likely.

In the Mets’ 101-win season in 2022, Ottavino was great. He threw 65.2 innings, drastically improved up his walk rate, and finished the year with a 2.06 ERA and a 2.85 FIP. This year, however, he was less effective, finishing the season with a 3.21 ERA and a 4.52 FIP. Give his age and his relatively modest performance, it’s a bit surprising that he declined his option.