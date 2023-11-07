Today Your Love, Tomorrow the World Series, Episode 146: Catching Up

Welcome to Today Your Love, Tomorrow the World Series, the new/old favorite from Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore.

This week, Brian and Chris return from hiatus and talk about the Mets’ new manager, President of Baseball Operations, their former general manager, and more.

Chris’s Music Pick:

A. Savage - Several Songs About Fire

Brian’s Music Pick:

Hotline TNT - Cartwheel

And, until next time, Let’s Go Mets.