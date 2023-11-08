Mets Morning News: Cohen unveils plan for Citi Field surrounding area, Stearns speaks to media

Meet the Mets

Steve Cohen introduced Metropolitan Park on Tuesday, a plan to revitalize the area around Citi Field.

Baseball America came out with their list of Mets top prospects.

The Mets are expected to retain pitching coach Jeremy Hefner next season.

There have been plenty of reactions to the hiring of Carlos Mendoza.

David Stearns said Carlos Beltran will be saying on as a Special Assistant in the front office.

Stearns also said he was surprised to see Craig Counsel go to the Cubs.

The Mets hired Eduardo Brizuela into a high-level operations role in the front office.

Around the National League East

Aaron Nola received a qualifying offer from the Phillies, though he’s very likely to decline it.

Around Major League Baseball

Jay Jaffe writes on Davey Johnson’s Hall of Fame case in 2024.

Michael Baumann looks at the three teams who have made recent managerial hirings.

Brian Cashman spoke to the media about the Yankees and it was interesting.

Jim Bowden offered up 24 predictions for the upcoming offseason.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Chris McShane covered Adam Ottavino declining his player option.

Michael Drago reviewed David Robertson’s brief stint with the Mets.

A new episode of Today Your Love, Tomorrow the World Series dropped!

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday to Edgardo Alfonzo!