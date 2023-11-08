Mets announce David Peterson had hip surgery

The Mets announced that left-handed starting pitcher David Peterson underwent surgery to repair the labrum in his left hip on Monday. The team says that it typically takes six-to-seven months for a player to return following the procedure.

Peterson struggled mightily early in the 2023 season, putting up one of the worst ERAs in all of baseball through the middle of May. After spending some time in Triple-A, he returned to the big leagues, pitched a bit out of the bullpen, and was put back into the starting rotation following the Mets’ trades at the deadline. His overall body of work after making it back to the major league roster was much better than what he did earlier in the season, but he finished the year with a 5.03 ERA and a 4.34 FIP.

Given the expected timeline for his return to the mound, the Mets certainly can’t go into the 2024 season with Peterson penciled in to their Opening Day rotation. Behind Kodai Senga and José Quitana, the Mets’ starting pitcher depth chart currently has Tylor Megill, Joey Lucchesi, and José Butto as the best in-house options for rotation spots.