Mets Morning News: David Peterson has hip surgery, Scott Boras discusses Pete Alonso

Meet the Mets

David Peterson underwent hip surgery and is expected to be out six to seven months.

With Peterson expected to miss the start of the season, the team’s pitching depth has now taken a major hit.

At the GM meetings, David Stearns again reiterated that he expects Pete Alonso to be on the team next season.

Alonso’s new agent, Scott Boras, said the Polar Bear is willing to listen to an extension from the Mets and he expects to talk with Stearns frequently this offseason.

It was an eventful week for the organization as the offseason is just getting underway.

Darryl Strawberry will be inducted into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame this weekend.

Around the National League East

Braves’ third base coach Ron Washington was hired to be the Angels next manager and he could bring Eric Young Sr. with him to his new organization.

After debuting at first base last season, the Phillies plan on keeping Bryce Harper at his new position next season.

Agent Scott Boras confirmed that Stephen Strasburg will not pitch again at the major league level but the Nationals still have him taking up a roster spot as they try to figure out what to do with his contract.

Around Major League Baseball

Neither Hal Steinbrenner or Brian Cashman covered themselves in glory after addressing the media for the first time since a disappointing finish to the season.

Boras’s press conferences are always an adventure and this year he proposed a neutral site for the World Series which did not go over well in the baseball community.

A stomach virus has been going through the GM meetings which led to consideration of cancelling the event.

MLB executives overwhelmingly believe that superstar free agent Shohei Ohtani will sign with the Dodgers.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is expected to get a contract worth $200 million this offseason but there are some concerns his tiny frame might not be able to withstand the demands of pitching every fifth day.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1978, the Mets announced that the man who drove Tom Seaver out of town, M. Donald Grant, would step down at the end of the year.