Mets Morning News: McNeil extension official, but still no car from Lindor

Meet the Mets

Jeff McNeil’s contract extension was made official Tuesday, saying it was tough to stay positive at times in his journey to becoming a franchise cornerstone, and that it’s clear ownership is trying to make a winner.

He also said his struggles in 2021 helped him win the batting title this past season.

McNeil also said on Tuesday he has still not received his car from Francisco Lindor that was promised to him for winning the batting title.

The path to an extension for McNeil began with one simple dinner.

Pete Alonso was one of the first people McNeil called after agreeing to his contract extension.

McNeil hit his way to his four-year extension.

Billy Eppler said it’s possible Starling Marte may be limited at the start of spring training.

The Mets are adding Patrick McCarthy, son of former radio man Tom McCarthy, to their radio team.

Mark your calendars, the Mets Opening Day game in Miami will be at 4:10pm, and they will play the Angels exclusively on Peacock on August 27.

Around the National League East

The Braves and Nolan Martinez agreed to a minor league contract.

Matt Barnes is excited for a new chapter with the Marlins.

Around Major League Baseball

Chad Green and the Blue Jays agreed to a two-year deal.

The Dodgers and Tony Gonsolin agreed to a two-year deal through 2024.

The Athletic handed out offseason grades to all 30 teams.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Kevin Parada came in at #4 on Amazin’ Avenue’s Top 25 Mets prospects for 2023.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2008 Johan Santana signed a very big contract extension with the Mets.