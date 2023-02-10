Mets Morning News: Mets have a hit with Super Bowl ad, WBC rosters announced

Meet the Mets

If you’re watching the Super Bowl locally, you’ll see a fantastic ad created by the Mets, and you can read more about it in The Athletic and at MLB.com.

Bryn Alderson is out as a Mets assistant general manager and is leaving the organization.

Mets reliever Adam Ottavino owns a high-tech facility for pitchers in Harlem, something he started so he’d have a place to throw bullpens in the offseason that’s turned into a hub for professional and local pitchers.

Keith Hernandez and SNY are still negotiating a new contract.

Asked about Matthew Allan’s future following the recent news about his elbow, Jim Callis found some pitchers who had experienced a comparable scenario.

Speaking of Mets pitchers named Matt, former ace Matt Harvey will be playing for Italy in the World Baseball Classic.

Anthony DiComo notes that Starling Marte won’t play in the WBC as he works his way back from core muscle surgery, but Adam Ottavino will. DiComo also tweeted the full lists of major league and minor league Mets who will be participating.

Tim Healey notes that those lists make up one quarter of the Mets’ 40-man roster.

The Rumble Ponies have a new hitting coach.

The Mets are one of four teams in the top tier of power rankings published at FanGraphs yesterday.

Former Mets shortstop Ruben Tejada has signed with the Long Island Ducks.

Our own Michael Drago noticed that television showrunner Terence Winter is working on a show about the 1986 Mets.

Around Major League Baseball

The Padres and Yu Darvish reached an agreement on a six-year, $108 million contract.

The Astros will have a patch advertising a Houston oil and gas company on their jerseys, joining a few other Major League Baseball teams that have chosen to puts ads on uniforms.

Jon Morosi previewed the World Baseball classic, while MLB Pipeline wrote about the top prospects in all of baseball who will be playing in the WBC.

This Date in Mets History

Frank Cashen’s Mets traded for George Foster on this date in 1982.