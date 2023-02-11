Meet the Mets

Anthony DiComo looked at three big stories for the Mets heading into spring training.

MLB.com recalled the role that George “The Stork” Theodore played on the 1973 pennant-winning Mets.

After being designated for assignment in the aftermath of domestic violence allegations being made against him, outfielder Khalil Lee has cleared waivers and been sent to Syracuse.

The Mets have named Benjamin Hansen their new director of performance technology.

Around the National League East

The Braves are pretty happy with the outlook for the team presented by Dan Szymborski’s initial ZiPS projections.

José Alvarado will be paid $3.45 million in 2023 after he and the Phillies came to terms on a deal to avoid salary arbitration.

New Marlins manager Skip Schumaker offered some thoughts on various elements of his roster.

Around Major League Baseball

A number of MLB stars have been taking advantage of a high-tech hitting lab to help them determine the types of bats which work best for them.

The Astros have locked up Christian Javier to a five-year, $64 million extension.

The Dodgers have signed outfielder David Peralta to a one-year, $6.5 million deal.

Former Mets prospect and Tigers reliever Michael Fulmer has signed a one-year deal with the Cubs.

This Date in Mets History

1986 World Series MVP Ray Knight departed the Mets for Baltimore on this date in 1987.