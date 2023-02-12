Mets Morning News: Welcome Baby Scherzer!

Meet the Mets

The Scherzer family welcomed their fourth child on January 30, per Max Scherzer’s Twitter.

The Mets celebrated Black History Month with a video recognizing some of the great Black players who have played for the Mets.

Around the National League East

In a trade with the A’s, the Marlins acquired lefty A.J. Puk in exchange for outfielder JJ Bleday.

Battery Power took a look at how the Braves’ new catching tandem is getting ready for the season.

Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors wrote about Nationals’ unlikely success story Joey Meneses.

Around Major League Baseball

Lefty reliever Andrew Chafin signed a one-year deal with the Diamondbacks for $6.5 million with a chance to increase to $7.5 million with incentives.

Justin Bour announced his retirement from baseball on Twitter.

Former MLB player Yasiel Puig is facing a new obstruction of justice charge in connection with his involvement in illegal sports gambling.

The Dodgers signed Alex Reyes to a one-year, $1.1 million deal with a $3 million club option for 2024.

The Dodgers also signed Rubby De La Rosa to a minor league deal.

This Date in Mets History

The classic episode of “Seinfeld” featuring Keith Hernandez aired on this date in 1992.