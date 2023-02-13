From Complex To Queens, Episode 209: Reviewing the 2023 Mets Top Prospects

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

With the Superbowl being the primary sports story this past weekend, Steve, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas discuss Mets minor league players who played baseball and football in Promote, Extend, Trade.

After that, Steve, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas compare their 2023 Amazin’ Avenue Top 25 Prospects lists and share their own personal philosophies on what they look for when they rank players and how they weigh different factors.

