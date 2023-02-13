Mets Morning News: Baseball

Meet the Mets

Patrick Mahomes won his second Super Bowl last night. He wore a Mets jersey once and his dad was at Old Timers Day, okay that’s enough for it to count as Mets news.

Calling the game played between the commercials for the Mets was SNY Legend Kevin Burkhardt.

After missing out on the brand new Utility Gold Glove last season, Luis Guillorme’s goal for 2023 is to make it his.

It’ll be an uphill battle to get there, but David Peterson is confident in his ability to perform and compete for a spot in the rotation.

Around the National League East

With losses in the MLS finals, World Series, and Super Bowl, Philadelphia has become the only city in history to lose three championship games in the span of a year.

Around Major League Baseball

Once again, Alex Rodriguez will have to slide over to the side for Derek Jeter as the Hall of Famer announced that he will be working with Fox Sports in 2023.

It’s not quite as drastic as the interruptions of COVID, but between the World Baseball Classic and some rule changes, Spring Training will be a little chaotic.

Orioles legend and former future Met Adam Jones has signed on as an advisor to the Hall of Fame’s Black Baseball Initiative.

The Pirates signed Old Friend Kevin Plawecki to a minor-league contract.

Reliever Kyle Crick signed a minor-league deal with the Rays and will compete for a spot in a crowded bullpen.

This Date in Mets History

Twenty years ago today, the Mets signed 40-year old David Cone to his final professional contract.