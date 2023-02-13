Keith Hernandez signs 3-year deal to return to Mets’ TV booth

After much ballyhoo in the local press about the possibility of an end to the Mets’ iconic, beloved, and well respected TV booth, all worries were washed away when news broke that Keith Hernandez signed a three-year deal to remain with the club as a color commentator. Hernandez will join former teammate Ron Darling and all-time great play by play man Gary Cohen in the book for an 18th straight season.

That number is significant, as the Gary, Keith, and Ron booth will now be the longest tenured in team history, with Lindsey Nelson, Ralph Kiner, and Bob Murphy notching seventeen years together.

Mets fans are lucky to have such a fantastic booth calling their games, and the trio are widely regarded as among the best in all of sports. Hernandez’s sometimes cranky demeanor and playful wit make him a truly unique and delightful broadcaster, even if he can sometimes put his foot in his mouth.

Hernandez, 69, has been broadcasting with the team since 1999, and recently had his number 17 retired by the Mets. If you need me to run down Keith Hernandez’s Mets’ bonafides for you, you probably don’t care that he’s back in the booth.