Mets Morning News: Love (and Baseball) are in the air

Meet the Mets

Our long, national nightmare is over. Keith Hernandez will be back with the Mets in 2023 and beyond after signing a three-year deal to return to the booth.

This is a big deal because Gary, Keith, and Ron will enter their 18th season together in the booth, which surpasses Lindsey Nelson, Bob Murphy and Ralph Kiner for the longest-running booth in team history.

Steve Cohen spent a lot of money, and now he needs his financial losses to translate to wins on the field, writes Jon Heyman.

Despite the spending during the offseason, the team’s lineup heading into spring training is very similar to last year’s.

Brandon Nimmo has updated his ride to a Audi RS Q8 following his big offseason contract. Though fret not, his 2010 Nissan Altima is still around.

Besides the new car, Nimmo isn’t changing a thing and has a fresh way of measuring his success.

Adam Ottavino provided some thoughts on the pitch clock, one of MLB’s new rules.

Will Sammon explored some storylines to watch as spring training nears.

John Harper looked at where the Mets stand heading into 2023. He did the same for the other New York team as well.

The Brooklyn Cyclones announced their 2023 coaching staff, which is led by manager Chris Newell.

Around the National League East

The Nationals announced the passing of Theodore N. Lerner, Founding Managing Principal Owner, at the age of 97.

Vaughn Grissom has a fan in Ron Washington, who knows he can do the job of Braves shortstop. Grissom enters spring training needing to win the shortstop position for Atlanta.

Bryce Harper gave a fan his shoe, which probably constitutes the most unique souvenir imaginable.

Around Major League Baseball

If you’re not a fan of the extra-inning rule that places a runner on second base, you’re out of luck, because the rule is here to stay for good (at least in the regular season).

MLB is betting big on new rules heading into the 2023 season.

The competition committee also approved some new rules around position players pitching.

The Athletic broke down the biggest question for each team heading into Spring Training.

ESPN and ESPN+ will broadcast ten spring training games, beginning on February 27.

Mike Petriello identified three teams that made big defensive upgrades heading into the season.

Joel Sherman revealed his list of the 50 most interesting people in baseball.

Kyle Freeland of the Rockies has joined Team USA’s roster for the World Baseball Classic.

Meanwhile Nestor Cortes of the Yankees has dropped off Team USA’s roster.

Following Yadier Molina’s retirement, Adam Wainwright and Willson Contreras will be the new battery for the Cardinals.

This Date in Mets History

Omar Minaya’s Mets made two pitcher signings on this date, inking the late José Lima in 2006 and Liván Hernández in 2009.