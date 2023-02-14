SNY announces Mets spring training broadcast schedule

As baseball season draws near, SNY announced its spring training schedule for the start of the 2023 Mets season. The first Mets game on SNY will be on Saturday, February 25 at 6:10 PM against the Marlins at Clover Park. Everyone’s favorite trio of Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez, and Ron Darling will be on the call along with Steve Gelbs.

In addition to game coverage, SNY will also host Mets Hot Stove live from Clover Park on Wednesday, February 22 and Thursday, February 23 at 6:30 PM. Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Max Scherzer, and Justin Verlander are all set to appear on the show as well as manager Buck Showalter.

SNY’s social channels will also have coverage of Buck Showalter and player media sessions, coverage of on-field workouts, and other exclusive player and coach interviews.

The full broadcast schedule, which includes date, opponent, time, and network can be found below: