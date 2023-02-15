Mets Morning News: Hope Springs Eternal

Meet the Mets

Buck Showalter said the Mets won’t break camp until March 29, the day before Opening Day in Miami.

He also said he will split up Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander so one of them can start the Mets home opener.

The Mets know they must take the long road to where they want their 2023 season to end and cannot fast forward to September and October.

Bullpens at Clover Park are longer on the field.

The Mets are confident but the feeling of how last season ended is still fresh in their minds, and know it is “all about the endgame” this year.

SNY announced its broadcast schedule for spring training, its first coming next Saturday, February 25th.

David Lennon writes Buck Showalter understands the story and expectations the Mets face.

Right now, who starts Opening Day is the biggest problem the Mets are facing.

With Keith Hernandez signing a new deal with SNY, Gary, Keith, and Ron will be paired together for the 18th season in a row.

PECOTA projects the Mets to win the NL East with 97 wins.

Around the National League East

Ronald Acuña arrived at Braves’ camp early, ready to show his “unfathomable” talent.

The Nationals have never been this uninteresting heading into spring training.

Around Major League Baseball

Michael Wacha and the Padres agreed to a deal on Tuesday.

Minor league games will be part of MLB.TV’s package this year.

John Jaso walked away from baseball at 34 as the sea was calling him.

MLB plans to more strictly enforce illegal pitch and balk rules this upcoming season.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

Jason Isringhausen became a Met for the second time on this date in 2011.