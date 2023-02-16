Mets Morning News: The gang’s all here

Meet the Mets

Max Scherzer is looking forward to teaming up with Justin Verlander again after being apart for a few years.

The twin aces are at different stages in their lives than when they were first together but the goal remains the same.

Verlander is older than the man he replaced in the rotation but he feels he can still be effective at age 40.

The rotation as a whole is on older side and the team will need to figure out a way to keep their starters healthy.

The Polar Bear was back in his element on a baseball field but he was not willing to talk about any possible contract extension.

Pete Alonso is also looking forward to the World Baseball Classic which he is using to prepare for October baseball.

The Mets fell short of their championship aspirations last season but the hope is that they can change that this year.

Between the talent and the offseason spending, the expectations heading into the season are high but pressure also comes with it.

Mark Canha has always been a foodie and has expanded his options since coming to New York.

The Yankees were interested in acquiring Carlos Carrasco in the offseason but a deal never materialized.

The Mets were one of the teams that attended Zack Britton’s workout as they show some interest in signing the reliever.

The team brought back Khalil Lee after they DFA-ed him when assault allegations arose against him.

Around the National League East

Diamond Sports is headed towards bankruptcy which could effect a few teams in the league including the Braves.

A.J. Puk and Jesús Luzardo were good friends in Oakland together and now they are reunited in Miami.

The Phillies returned to camp coming off a World Series loss but they remain a confidant bunch.

Stephen Strasburg suffered a setback in his comeback from thoracic outlet syndrome and did not report to camp with the other pitchers and catchers for the Nationals.

Around Major League Baseball

It’s officially the start of spring! With big name stars on new teams and new rule changes it should be an interesting season.

Mike Trout admitted he does not want Shohei Ohtani to leave the Angels when his contract is up and he will try to convince the two-way star to stay in Los Angeles.

Starter Frankie Montas needs shoulder surgery and will miss almost the entire season for the Yankees.

Jacob deGrom’s spring training with his new team has been delayed due to left side tightness.

Despite having horrific allegations of domestic and child abuse made against him, Mike Clevenger was at White Sox camp and denied everything.

Apple+ is not bringing back Katie Nolan or Melanie Newman for their MLB broadcasts.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2012, the beloved Gary Carter passed away at the age of 57 after battling cancer.