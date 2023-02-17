Mets Morning News: Tim McCarver dies

Meet the Mets

Tim McCarver, who called Mets games for over a decade, died yesterday. You’ll want to read Greg Prince’s piece about him.

The Mets issued a statement about McCarver, and Gary Cohen spoke about him in a video posted to social media.

David Lennon spoke to Max Scherzer about his family, the oblique injury he dealt with last year, and the season ahead.

Francisco Lindor is a fan of the Mets’ hiring of Carlos Beltrán as a special assistant to the general manager.

Kodai Senga spoke to the media yesterday, and Anthony DiComo wrote up a good recap.

Both the Syracuse Mets and the St. Lucie Mets announced their 2023 coaching staffs.

Mets prospect Kevin Parada has been at the Mets’ complex for about a month and spent spent most of the offseason in Florida.

Bill Ladson writes about the time Willie Mays spent with the 1973 Mets as part of a series on MLB.com looking back at that team on its fiftieth anniversary.

Around the National League East

Former Mets manager Terry Collins, who had worked in the organization, for SNY, and occasionally in the Mets’ radio booth after his managerial tenure ended, has been hired as a baseball consultant by the Marlins.

The Phillies agreed to a two-year contract with right-handed reliever Seranthony Dominguez, avoiding arbitration in the process.

Phillies prospect Andrew Painter, one of the highest-ranked pitching prospects in all of baseball this year, has added a cutter to his repertoire.

Around Major League Baseball

If you were interested in seeing the Mets sign Matt Moore, you’re out of luck, as the lefty agreed to a one-year deal with the Angels.

WBC ticket sales are already the best ever.

The Padres signed 39-year-old Cole Hamels, who last pitched in 2020, to a minor league deal.

The Blue Jays brought in Victor Martinez as a special assistant in their front office.

With Frankie Montas needing shoulder surgery, Jon Heyman writes that the Yankees might want to consider not making trades with the A’s anymore.

Joel Sherman writes that the Yankees need Gerrit Cole’s durability now more than ever.

Corbin Burnes was not a fan of some of the things the Brewers used against him in their recent arbitration hearing. He’s set to hit free agency after the 2024 season.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Dave Capobianco looked at Eduardo Escobar’s role with the Mets heading into the 2023 season.

This Date in Mets History

Original Met Roger Craig’s birthday is today, and he turns 93.