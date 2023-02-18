Meet the Mets

After letting Carlos Correa get away, the Mets could conceivably turn to Manny Machado next offseason.

Jon Heyman is another reporter who argues that Machado could be the right fit for the Mets next year.

For the moment, Eduardo Escobar will be manning third base for the Mets, and they’re okay with rolling with the veteran.

For his part, Escobar is hoping that his September success last year will carry over into 2023.

Kodai Senga is working to adjust to pitching with MLB baseballs, and his work at Driveline this offseason has helped him with that process.

The Mets have accumulated a lot of starting pitching depth, meaning guys like David Peterson, Tylor Megill, and Elieser Hernández will be working to stay ready for their opportunities.

There are few catchers who are better suited to providing advice than Yadier Molina, and Francisco Álvarez was lucky enough to get the chance to pick the Cardinals legend’s brain.

Francisco Lindor had his appendix removed shortly after the Mets were eliminated last year, but he says he would have played through the pain if need be.

Around the National League East

The Phillies and Aaron Nola are communicating on a potential long-term contract extension.

Philadelphia locked up one of the other core members of their pitching staff, with José Alvarado signing a three-year extension with the club.

Phillies owner John Middleton has demonstrated that he is not afraid to spend money to try to help his squad win it all.

Despite his arbitration battles with the Braves, Max Fried stated that he is open to discussing an extension with the club.

Mike Soroka is dealing with hamstring tightness and being held back by the Braves as a result.

The Marlins are considering going with a six-man rotation in 2023.

Around Major League Baseball

While Manny Machado is planning on opting out after this season, the Padres are hoping to lock him up long-term—and may simultaneously try to sign Shohei Ohtani as well.

A lot of rule changes are coming, and the league is trying to prepare for the uncertainty that inevitably comes with that.

The Brewers won their arbitration case against Corbin Burnes, but may have damaged their relationship with their ace in the process.

Unlike in years past, the Yankees do not have an expensive reliever leading their bullpen, but they seem positioned to have a solid group of arms there regardless.

Veteran outfielder Robbie Grossman is heading to Texas after signing a one-year deal with the Rangers.

Despite initially being set to play for Team USA, Clayton Kershaw has announced that he will not be participating in the World Baseball Classic after all.

MLB.com looked at one prospect who could conceivably make the opening day roster for each major league team.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

