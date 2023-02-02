Mets Morning News: Khalil Lee under investigation for domestic violence

Meet the Mets

Outfielder Khalil Lee is under investigation for abusing his ex-girlfriend while he was with Syracuse last season.

Now that the Mets have extended Jeff McNeil, Pete Alonso should be next.

Howie Rose has been battling bladder cancer since being diagnosed early last year.

The Mets’ minor league ballparks offer fun experiences for those wanting to see the team’s prospects in person.

Around the National League East

Ron Washington has been impressed with Vaughn Grissom’s progress at shortstop.

The Phillies still have some open positions but they have options to fill those spots come Opening Day.

Five Washington prospects made Keith Law’s top 100 list.

Around Major League Baseball

The Orioles declined the lease extension on Camden Yards but they hope a long-term solution can still be worked out.

Major League Baseball created an animated three-part series honoring the players who played in the Negro Leagues.

The Mariners extended utilityman Dylan Moore with a three-year contract worth $8.975 million.

Los Angeles Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said that the decision to release Trevor Bauer was unanimous among those the front office.

The U.S. Justice Department is seeking to end Major League Baseball’s exemption from antitrust laws.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Brett Baty is number three on Steve Sypa’s prospect list.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2008, Johan Santana officially became a New York Met.