Mets add fifteen players to major league spring training

The Mets announced that they have invited fifteen additional players to major league spring training: infielder Jonathan Araúz, outfielder Lorenzo Cedrola, right-handed pitcher Connor Grey, right-handed pitcher Grant Hartwig, outfielder Tim Locastro, left-handed pitcher T.J. McFarland, catcher Nick Meyer, right-handed pitcher Eric Orze, catcher Kevin Parada, catcher Michael Pérez, outfielder Alex Ramírez, catcher Hayden Senger, outfielder DJ Stewart, left-handed pitcher Josh Walker, and right-handed pitcher William Woods.

The team’s list of non-roster invitees already included a few names: pitchers Tommy Hunter, Zach Muckenhirn, Denyi Reyes, and Jimmy Yacabonis; infielder José Peraza, and outfielder Abraham Almonte.

Of all those names, Parada and Ramírez are among the team’s top prospects, with both having made the top ten of our list of the team’s top twenty-five prospects for 2023.

All of those players will join the players on the Mets’ 40-man roster for the beginning of the major league portion of spring training.